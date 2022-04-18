PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Saint’s Place is hosting a special spring pop-up boutique sale Thursday and Friday at St. Louis Church in Pittsford. All of the sale proceeds will help Saint’s Place assist refugees and people in need in Rochester.

Mostly brand new items will be for sale in the two-day event. A former Pittsford boutique owner donated designer clothing, handbags, shoes and jewelry to the sale. There is also original artwork and home decor for sale.

What You Need To Know Saint’s Place is hosting a special Spring Pop-Up Boutique Sale Thursday and Friday at St. Louis Church in Pittsford



Mostly brand new items will be for sale in the two-day event



The sale is Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sale proceeds will help Saint’s Place help others. Volunteers support about 1,000 refugees every year to help them settle comfortably in the Rochester community.

“It is really gratifying,” said Stacey McCarthy from Saint’s Place. “We have about 150 volunteers at any given time who are working with Saint’s Place, and we need that many people because so much is happening every week. Saint’s Place has really integrated into this community and a lot of organizations know they can reach out to us when they have a need.”

The sale is Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Louis Church in the village of Pittsford.