After two years of shortened DMV hours and closures, all four Monroe County DMV locations returned to their pre-COVID hours on April 1, Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo announced.

The schedule is back to Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

"Even though we have been fully opened for months, it was imperative for our office to fully restore pre-COVID operating hours at all of our locations to ensure proper access to necessary DMV services for Monroe County residents," Romeo said. "This day has been a long time coming, and we are thrilled to be expanding our hours in order to give greater access to the services we provide."

These hours will make things a lot easier for people trying to fit an appointment into their busy days.

The updated hours will also include one late night at each branch and weekend hours on the last Saturday of every month.

The county clerk also announced plans for mobile DMVs to be redeployed throughout the county, making sure to address the needs of underserved communities throughout the county. Romeo says there are plans to begin service again later this spring after an extensive audit of the Mobile DMV system is conducted, along with ensuring necessary equipment and safety precautions are functional.

Some things will still require an appointment, such as learner's permits driver's tests and getting a Federal REAL ID. Limited walk-ins for other transactions are allowed again from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Appointments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To make an appointment and check hours at DMV locations, click here.