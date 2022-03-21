FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. — Nestled in the foothills of the Allegany Mountains, over the sprawling quiet countryside of Cattaraugus County, lies a 21-acre plot of farmland in Franklinville.

"Old corn stalks -- all that stuff has to come out of course,” said farmer Ayesha Aljuwani.

What You Need To Know The New York Farm Bureau recently identified climate-smart farming as a national priority



Blegacy Farms in Franklinville is leasing space to farmers looking to practice climate-smart operations



Projects include rain barrels and solar equipment

The 38-year-old mother of four from Buffalo is trying her hand at farming ahead of the upcoming planting season, once all the snow is permanently gone.

She's taking part in a lease to own land program at Blegacy Farms, sectioning off space, where she'll grow tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and other greens with the hope of cooking at home with her kids and siblings.

"It's super exciting,” said Ayesha. “I am super family-oriented. I grew up in a big family.”

"It gives opportunity for other folks who want to farm to also be owners,” said Blegacy Farms founder Alexander Wright.

Wright says he has room for about 70 farmers on his land, and is looking to change the racial climate and cultivate more farmers of color.

He says he also wants to farm climate-smart.

"We don't want to harm the environment in any way,” said Wright.

He's looking to implement practices to combat all types of weather conditions like heavy rain, snowmelt, frost and excessive heat.

"[We are] looking toward solar energy,” Wright said. “Rain barrels. And we want this farm to be as close to net zero as possible. So everything that we have we want to grow as organic as possible.”

"Our farmers definitely see climate change on pretty much a daily basis,” NY Farm Bureau Public Policy deputy director Elizabeth Wolters said. “The extreme weather that we are seeing is making it more difficult for farmers to grow their crops.”

The state Farm Bureau recently identified climate-smart farming as one of its national priorities.

Wolters says the state of the farm is getting stronger thanks to expanded stewardship, research and practices, as well as a billion-dollar investment from the USDA that'll trickle down to help farmers like Wright and Aljuwani grow their business.

"It will have a big impact on being able to adapt practices because having cost-share programs help mitigate some of the risk,” said Wolters.

Wright is applying for grants to help farmers like Aljuwani succeed against whatever Mother Nature brings.

Whatever happens, Aljuwani is looking to leave a lasting legacy for her four children.

"You can't leave a Ph.D. or a degree to your children, but you can leave things like this, and hoping that when you're gone, they'll take it and do something with it,” Aljuwani said. “But it's all about creating that generational wealth. And that's what we're here to do.”

In addition to adopting climate-smart practices, Blegacy Farms has also partnered with the African Heritage Food Co-op in Buffalo and Niagara Falls, with the promise of purchasing what the farmers in Franklinville grow.