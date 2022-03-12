While news came out Friday that Albany’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade was postponed until next weekend, residents tried to make the most of their snow day.

Gabriella Mignone knew the forecast was calling for snow on Saturday. But she didn’t expect conditions quite like what she saw in the morning.



“Then I woke up and was like, this might be an issue,” Mignone said. “I do still think we’re going to get busy because once you get snowed in, there’s nowhere else to go. You’d rather be snowed in at a bar, than your own home.”

Mignone is staying positive despite the news that Albany's long-awaited St. Patrick’s Day parade was postponed because of the snow. Residents had waited three years for the day, after COVID canceled the previous two parades.

“It’s actually really sad, but it means a lot, especially to us here,” Mignone said. “We put a lot of work in. The whole year, we’re planning and talking about this. Talking about what we should do, what we should get, how we should set up, and a lot of work going into it in general.”

But rather than let the effort go to waste, Mignone and the team at McGearys decided to make the most of it. They cleared the snow and stocked the shelves for a fun day.

“We’re going to keep the music going, keep the same kind of food going, our energies up and pray for the best,” Mignone said.

Down the street at the Steuben St. Market, manager Jacob Bradley felt the same effects of this winter storm

“Our business is very contingent on what goes on downtown, so when things like today happens, it affects how busy we are,” Bradley said. “We feel it, it hurts.”

But soon enough, the customers began to appear, bringing their appetites with them.

“Yeah it’s like a straight walk, it’s not terribly bad out either, so with the right gear, it’s not too bad,” Albany resident Colin Clark said.

It wasn’t too long before more residents began to make the trek out into the snow, visiting some of their favorite spots.

“[I] still wanted to get out and support some of our local businesses,” Zach Prebeck said. “We love the skinny Pancake. We try to come a couple times a month.”

And clearing the way for people to visit the restaurants and bars was Aleksandr Chelnokov, who says he’s doing it just out of the kindness of his heart.

“Shoveling snow for me, it’s kind of a peaceful meditation thing,” Chelnokov said. “You just shovel it, it keeps coming, and shovel it away.”

While he’s enjoying helping out his neighbors, he’s looking forward to hanging up the shovel and enjoying the parade next week.

“I’m looking forward to it actually, the parade, unfortunately, there’s a bunch of snow right now,” Chelnokov said. “But next week, good times.”