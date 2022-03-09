ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Business Council of New York State is pushing for an update to “archaic” liquor laws.

Just one look at his collection of international wines, and you might correctly guess Brandon Opalich is something of a wine fanatic.

“I really love how wine brings us closer to each other, and the world as well,” Opalich said. “Getting to experience wines from different regions.”

Opalich specifically loves natural wines, wine made without the use of factories, pesticides or other modern methods of mass production.

“It’s just reflective of the way I view the world,” Opalich said. “I really felt natural wines spoke to me because they’re not only good for people, but good for the planet, which has always been a passion of mine.”

But last year, he set out to stop collecting and start selling, to share his love of natural wines with Rochester.

“That was always in the back of my mind through the many years working,” Opalich said. “It’s always been a lifelong dream to be a business owner, own my own business and have a place I can feel really passionate about.”

After some successful pop-ups, he found a store in the South Wedge, an eclectic neighborhood which he also calls home.

“It’s a neighborhood in Rochester that means so much to us, as well as the neighborhood my daughter will refer to as the place she grew up,” Opalich said.

The only problem? The New York State Liquor Authority denied his license, saying there isn’t a public convenience due to his proximity to another liquor store across the street.

“That archaic kind of mindset is actually holding back not only small businesses, but innovative businesses from opening in New York,” Opalich said.

Paul Zuber with the Business Council of New York State says the “public convenience” clause is an outdated and vague survivor of post-prohibition laws from the 1930s.

“That were designed to limit alcohol in the state because people were afraid that after prohibition excessive drinking would occur and all those things would occur,” Zuber said. “And the fact that we don’t change these laws to fit the modern times in incredibly frustrating.”

It’s one of many laws his organization is lobbying for change in the state, to promote business and job growth. It’s an effort Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced her support of when discussing alcohol to-go and revitalizing the hospitality industry.

“[There are] changes that not only benefit consumers, but also help small businesses and other businesses grow, create more jobs,” Zuber said. “That’s the most important thing.”

Opalich says he is going to appeal, but with thousands of dollars on the line, he could be facing bankruptcy.

“Other than inventory, we’re looking close to $60,000-65,000 to invest in this beautiful space in the historic part of South Wedge,” Opalich said. “So there’s a lot on the line.”

But with support from local leaders and the community, he hopes soon he’ll be sharing his passion with others.

“Where it’s not just about selling wine, but connecting with people, hearing their stories and in the hopes that we can help them find a bottle they really love that they’ve never tried before, and go home and share that with friends and family,” Opalich said.