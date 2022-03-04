ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas has now climbed above $4 in Rochester. It's has risen $.27 since Monday and now stands at $4.06 per gallon.

AAA says the average across the state is $4.05 with the national average being $3.83.

Analysts say oil prices are at their highest in more than a decade, mainly due to sanctions placed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The increase in fuel prices is also causing an increase in many other goods due to the increase in shipping and transportation costs.

The spike has prompted State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara to introduce legislation that would suspend the state tax on gasoline and diesel fuel for one year. The bill would institute a temporary relief measure designed to help mitigate some of the effects of the current crisis here in New York.

“New Yorkers are already feeling the strain of increased costs for essential goods, especially at the gas pump where prices increased significantly last year and are expected to continue rising,” said Assemblyman Santabarbara, a member of the NYS Assembly’s Energy Committee. “After the challenges of the past two years, our families deserve all the relief we can provide. That’s why I have introduced a bill to suspend the state’s gas tax for one year to help bring gas prices down and help working-class families save more of their hard-earned money.”

To help make a tank of gas go further, be sure your tires are inflated to the correct pressure, use cruise control when you can, combine errands into one trip and avoid driving during rush hour, if possible.

