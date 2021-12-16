HONOLULU — Each year inevitably ends with a big haul for American shoppers — Black Friday, Cyber Monday, even Small Business Saturday.

In Japan, the tradition of fukubukuro is just as popular, and local stores in Hawaii are offering shoppers a chance to take part. “Fuku” means luck or fortune, “fukuro” means bag, and together, it’s “fukubukuro” or “lucky bag.”

What You Need To Know Ala Moana Center holds its fukubukuro event on Jan. 1, 2022, starting at 9 a.m.



International Market Place ’s event is Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2022; stores open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.



Royal Hawaiian Center’s fukubukuro event is Jan. 1 and 2 with taiko drum festivities beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 at The Royal Grove; Lucky Bag sales begin at 10 a.m.

There are a number of explanations behind the start of the fukubukuro tradition, including the first bag being sold at the Ginza Matsuya Department Store in the late Meiji period, according to gogonihon.com. Another is it was sold in the Edo period at Echigoya, the predecessor of Mitsukoshi, one of Japan’s largest retail chains.

Another site, tatcha.com, says the tradition of purchasing fukubukuro can be traced to Japan’s Edo period when the nation experienced economic growth. As demand for goods increased, especially in cities such as Kyoto and Osaka, merchants prospered. As a result, they launched an annual event that was inspired by Daikoku, the God of Good Fortune, which in turn offered customers the opportunity to enjoy good fortune themselves by purchasing a fukubukuro.

Then, and now, items in a fukubukuro reflect the merchandise sold by the store and they’re sold to customers at a hugely discounted price. The catch? The bags are sealed and shoppers have no idea what they’re buying. That’s part of the fun. When they open their fukubukuro, the hope is to get at least one item they’ve either been desiring or one they can happily make use of. The joy, luck and prosperity discovered upon opening the fukubukuro sets the tone for the coming year.

The traditional day for fukubukuro purchases in Japan is Jan. 2 though it varies. Some stores are offering these lucky bags earlier and according to zenpop.jp (a subscription box service that sells Japanese edibles and merchandise), some have even changed to see-through bags so customers can see the items before buying.

Hawaii malls have begun their own fukubukuro tradition. Royal Hawaiian Center is holding its annual Lucky Bag promotion on Jan. 1 and 2, 2022, in which Lucky Bags will be sold for half of their retail value. Dozens of merchants and restaurants are participating including Dean & DeLuca, Jimmy Choo, Kira x Miffy, Oiwi Ocean Gear, House of Mana Up, Harley Davidson Waikiki, Tory Burch, Tim Ho Wan and others.

Festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day as Kenny Endo’s Taiko Center of the Pacific performs at The Royal Grove. The sale of Lucky Bags starts at 10 a.m. Quantities are limited, so shoppers are encouraged to arrive early on the first day.

“This is a shopping tradition we look forward to all year long and many of our merchants plan their Lucky Bags well in advance, setting aside some of their most popular merchandise just for this weekend,” said Nani Hanus, Royal Hawaiian Center’s marketing manager. “No matter where you shop, you’re guaranteed to receive items that are worth up to double of what you paid.”

In addition, shoppers can enter to win a Waikiki staycation valued at over $1,500 with each Lucky Bag purchase. Receipts from purchases can be redeemed at Helumoa Hale from 10 a.m. Jan. 1 to 8 p.m. Jan. 2. One Lucky Bag is one entry; the winner will be announced Jan. 3.

International Market Place also celebrates the Japanese new year tradition on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2022, with Lucky Bags filled with merchandise available at half their retail value. Participating stores include Anthropologie, Michael Kors, Maui Divers Jewelry, Vera Bradley and Sunglass Hut among others, as well as food spots Mitsuwa Marketplace and Kuhio Ave. Food Hall.

Shoppers can also receive a gift card with each purchase of a Lucky Bag; both are available while supplies last. And if shoppers bring their bags and receipts to customer service on Level 1, they can draw from hundreds of dollars in gift cards, merchandise and more.

Ala Moana Center observes its Fukubukuro, Happy Grab Bag tradition on Jan. 1, 2022, starting at 9 a.m. Participating stores include Allison Izu, bareMinerals, kate spade new York, Na Hoku, Sephora, Nature Republic, T&C Surf Designs, The Body Shop, Tori Richard and more. Shoppers can also enter a chance to win a mystery Fukubukuro bag, Jan. 1-3. For more information, visit Ala Moana Center’s website for more information.

In addition, shoppers can have fun at the Fukubukuro selfie wall located on Level 2, Center Court, plus there will be live entertainment at noon at Centerstage and a performance by Kenny Endo’s Taiko Center of the Pacific and a lion dance at 2 p.m. at the Ewa Wing Stage.

For a full list of participating merchants, visit each mall’s respective website.