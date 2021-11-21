CINCINNATI — The Black Business Hall of Fame inducted six businesses into its latest class on Saturday. One of which is Cincinnati’s Edibles-N-Such, a locally owned catering company.

Gail Billings started the business 38 years ago, saying it was helping her mother in the kitchen that inspired her to pursue the career.

“Sometimes if they needed someone to watch the kids, I would go with her and help her out a little bit,” she said.

Since opening her business decades ago, she said they’ve grown a lot.

What started off as lunch delivery has now blossomed into a corporate and social catering business. Curbside meals, meal delivery, and catering supplies are just some of the services she offers.

"I had more of a catering space here,” she said. “I put everything in and it was just a space, but it gave me the flexibility of doing the catering.”

On average, Billings works 14 hour days, seven days a week. She and her crew make more than a hundred meals weekly. She has made meals for former President Bill Clinton and other celebrities.

“I’ve fed a lot of entertainers, Music Hall, Taft Theatre, Aronoff (Center for the Arts), all those places and it’s just the amount of people that I’ve met that have just been wonderful over the years,” she said.

All the long hours and work is paying off, culminating with the Black Business Hall of Fame induction. They’re being recognized for their extraordinary and longstanding commitment to business.

She said she is honored to be one of the recipients.

“It’s exciting. People are happy for me,” she said. “I’m happy, people are sending me gifts and I didn’t know I get gifts, too. But it’s just going to continue to grow my business.”