ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Since the first-ever Good Vibes Summer Pop-Up Shop went so well, it’s back for a Holiday Market in downtown Rochester on Saturday.

It's a super convenient way to shop small this holiday season. Good Vibes is all about locally-made products.

What You Need To Know Good Vibes Holiday Market is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Metropolitan at 1 S. Clinton Ave.



Street parking is free



There will be 30 vendors, music, food and drinks

Entrepreneur Natalie Rae is at it again looking out for, promoting and sharing Rochester‘s small business vendors. She’s hosting the Good Vibes Holiday Market Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Metropolitan in downtown Rochester.

“We think it’s a great way to help our community and Rochester in a really convenient way,” Rae said. “Come and shop local and get those and handmade items while supporting your local small businesses.”

The holiday pop-up will feature more than 30 vendors. They are creatives and small business owners who have been working hard making and designing all kinds of products.

Kyri is a metalsmith and jewelry designer. She started Kyri Jewelry about five years ago.

“You can shop my jewelry online at Kyrijewelry.com,” Kyri said. “But these pop-up events are absolutely amazing for small businesses because it is kind of impractical for us to have a store front. So to be able to pop-up at festivals and events like this is really amazing. It is a great way to get out to the public without such a big cost us. I really want you to shop local this holiday season. It means so much to us as small business owners and especially as fellow creatives.”

From jewelry to plants, clothing, candles, art and self-care products, Good Vibes Holiday Market has it all. Street parking is free. Parking is also available at the South Avenue garage. There will be music, food and drinks at the event.