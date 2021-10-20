PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The pandemic put a lot of weddings on hold in 2020. But now, the bridal industry is seeing a boom in business. The Wedding Report says there will be an estimated 2.5 million weddings this year. That uptick in business prompted a Genesee County bridal boutique to open a second location closer to Rochester.

Stella Jones is a small-town girl with Madison Avenue taste. When her bridal business in her hometown of Le Roy took off along with a surge in weddings this year, she opened a second bridal store in Pittsford. Stellas Bridal is not only on East Main Road in Le Roy, it’s now helped brides in the heart of the village of Pittsford at 1 North Main St.

“We definitely want to provide a wide array of not only designers but also sizes,” Jones said. “We are an all-inclusive boutique and we carry designers a little more couture here in Pittsford.”

Jones is all about creating a personalized experience helping women from Buffalo to Rochester find their dream wedding dress.

“What I find that we offer our brides that we are real women and we relate with them on another level and we are working with her energy,” she said. “We want to uplift them. The moment they walk through our house of bridal, our little house of love, we want to put them on a pedestal and let them see the true beauty that they are, and that they are a gorgeous Stella’s bride-to-be.”

Jones is feeling so inspired by bridal that she plans to launch her own line, Stella Elizabeth, next winter. It’s not bad for a small-town girl finding bridal business success in Western New York.