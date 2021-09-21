ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Constellation Brands is moving from the town of Victor to downtown Rochester, Victor Town Supervisor Jack Marren says.

The company's headquarters, along with hundreds of jobs, will be moved to the Aqueduct Building on East Broad Street.

"We will lose out on sales tax from shopping, fuel purchases, coffee, lunch etc. from business in that general area,” Marren says. “I know the developer will work hard to fill this location with another class a company."

Constellation Brands is a Fortune 500 company with operations in the United States, Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and Canada.

Founded locally in 1945, Constellation has grown to be the third largest beer company in the United States.