ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After setbacks, including the pandemic and losing family members to COVID-19, the Pitts sisters actually grew their cookie business.

Shada and Sheda run The Yummy Cookie Jar out of Sheda’s kitchen.

“My sister got in the kitchen one day and said want to make some cookies? And that's how it started,” Shada said.

Customers can place orders on The Yummy Cookie Jar’s website.

The measuring, mixing and baking is all done by hand by the sisters.

“We want you to say, ‘hey, that’s a good cookie and they do,’” Sheda said on what she hopes customers take away from their business.

Cookies cover the kitchen table, all waiting to get packaged by the sisters. Each bag displays the flavor. Some are named after family members the sisters lost to COVID-19.

"This is Corey's chocolate chip, Jackie's banana pudding and Diane's strawberry scooter crunch," Shada explained.

Now, The Yummy Cookie Jar has increased business and outgrown the kitchen. Shada and Sheda want to open their own store in Rochester, and make it a place for conversation and cookies.

“If someone else can do it, we can do it too and we can do it better,” Shada said. “People say reinvent the wheel. We’re reinventing these cookies.”