ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some businesses and organizations in Monroe County have now come out with their own guidelines on mask-wearing following an announcement from county leaders.

The YMCA of Greater Rochester is now also recommending all members wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

All children 2 years and older in day camps, youth sports and childcare programs will be required to wear a mask while indoors. All staff who interact with children will be required to wear a mask indoors and outdoors.

The YMCA says it will continue to follow local, state and national guidelines.

At the Seneca Park Zoo, all guests regardless of vaccination status will be required to wear a mask while indoors.

Those who are not vaccinated will also need to mask up while visiting outdoor areas of the zoo. The same goes for children ages 3 to 11 years old and participants in camps and other educational programs.

As of last week, Wegmans said its policy is vaccinated employees and customers are not required to wear a mask unless it becomes mandated by a county or the state.

On Monday, County Executive Adam Bello and Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza recommended that masks be worn in all public indoor facilities regardless of whether a person is vaccinated. The recommendation is based on updated masking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the decision to require masks is one that will be left up to businesses.

This article will be updated when/if additional businesses announce a change in their masking policies.