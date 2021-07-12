GENESEO, N.Y. — Livingston County Economic Development is bringing back a competition it started in 2019 to attract new businesses to one of the county’s nine villages.

Although the new winners will be announced on July 14, the contest has already made an impact.

Ruth Ann Lewis is preparing cinnamon rolls at Sweet Arts Bakery in downtown Geneseo.

“It’s turned into our signature product,” Lewis said. “Somebody said the best thing about the pandemic is sweet arts bakery delivers their cinnamon rolls. That was kind of a compliment.”

She owns the business with her husband, Brian. They actually got their start in the village of Avon, but wanted to expand to Geneseo after consistently selling out at their farmer’s markets.

The two needed help to get there. Fortunately for them, Livingston County Economic Development began a new competition called Dream-O-Vate in 2019 that aimed to attract new businesses to their downtowns.

“We got wonderful information from different people in the business world from all the different groups then we had to write a final business plan of what we wanted it look like,” Brian said. “And fortunately we were one of the folks to be the finalist.”

Bill Bacon, the director of Livingston County Economic Development, says Sweet Arts Bakery was chosen because they felt the business offered something unique to downtown Geneseo.

He adds the goal of their Dream-O-Vate competition is to fill as vacancies as possible in the county’s nine downtowns.

In 2019, the competition helped bring in five new businesses and helped four expand. This year, they hope to help 15 new businesses get their start in Livingston County.

“The revitalization of our downtowns in our core business districts are important to our communities,” Bacon said. “We are trying to get those vacancies filled to be more vibrant and build quality of life here in our downtowns. That quality of life helps attracts residents. It helps attracts businesses, employees. It just gets folks to settle here in our area so it becomes a very important piece of the foundation of building back up our economy.”

The Lewises are proud to have their Sweet Arts Bakery be a part of the effort to revitalize the downtown’s area for the county they call home.

“Obviously, the COVID stories where people would just come in and they hadn’t had contact with people,” Ruth said, "we would deliver to the front door with a smile. People just wanted some normalcy. That was incredible to be open during that time.”