BUFFALO, N.Y. — Calling all cyclists, get your helmet and sneakers ready for a new destination.

Campus Wheel Works is a staple in the Elmwood Village, but you can now find them on the West Side as well.

The store officially opened its second location Saturday at 1330 Niagara Street.

The project has been in the works for over three years and the location wasn't chosen on a whim.

"One of the reasons we picked this location is because it's right alone the new Niagara Street cycle track, which is going to make this an awesome hub for cycling for Buffalo," Campus Wheel Works co-owner Ethan Johnson said. "This is the best cycling infrastructure the city has to date and we just wanted to call it home."

Campus Wheel Works hosts group rides every Tuesday night for all abilities.

