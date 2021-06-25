CINCINNATI — At the Findlay Kitchen is where thousands of meals are being made for the Ohio Summer Feeding Program thanks to Magnificent Morsels Catering, making this year’s meals extra special.

In previous years, the program offered granola bars and sandwiches to the students



This year, Magnificent Morsels Catering is offering breakfast tacos as well as a big healthy salad



Magnificent Morsels Catering makes 4,200 meals a week for the program



Crystal Render is the owner of Magnificent Morsels Catering. As a part of setting up the food for the delivery, she has to get all the milk together. She’ll need to prepare a total of 1,800 servings of milk.

“It’s a lot of counting. It’s a lot of prepping. You have to make sure you have the correct number because there’s a certain amount of kids that come to each site and you have to make sure you have your numbers correct in order to do so.”

Prepping salads for the kids is also a part of the process. Each salad comes with romaine and iceberg lettuce, crackers, apple sauce and a meat.

“This will help them try something new, yet very healthy,” she said.

Once all the salads are prepared, Render and her team seal them and put them in the fridge. Each week, they make 4,200 meals over a course of three days.

“It’s a very strategic process,” she said. “We work like an assembly line. We have a really good crew that works well together so therefore we have no problem getting a large volume in and out.”

Render said she’s grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of this program. Just last year, the kids were eating just granola bars and a sandwich, and now this year, she’s happy to offer a whole lot more.

“They contracted us to provide something that they had been struggling to find which was a little bit more wholesome menu choices for this program,” she said.

And next year, she said she hopes to do it again and offering even more nutritious meals to the kids.

“So far we’re getting really good reviews about it,” she said. “So we’re excited about hopefully maybe we can shift the program into making this a better requirement and if they like this and it goes over then we can hopefully get this to go here on out.”