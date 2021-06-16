PENFIELD, N.Y. — Looking for some new furniture or simply want to redecorate the place?

At Bishop Kearney, the furniture and household sale is back this year.

The three-day sale is dedicated to helping students with financial assistance.

It has being held at Panorama Plaza in Penfield Thursday through Saturday.

In the first year of the sale in 2019, it brought in almost $30,000 for student financial aid. It was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

School officials say they have collected so many items that they had to move them to an off-site location.

"This sale makes a difference for some of our students, whether they can afford to come to Bishop Kearney or not," Melanie Barnas-Simmons, vice president of institutional advancement at Bishop Kearney, said. "For some of our families, they're your average middle class family. And when you look at a $10,000 tuition, that’s a huge hit. So even for some folks to have an addition $1,000 assistance and aid. That is what is really awesome is that our students and our parents are the volunteers that will work here and it all comes full circle."

The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All items are 50% off on Friday.