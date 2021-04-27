CINCINNATI — Finding a job when you have a developmental disability can be a challenge. And that’s why one Ohio woman has come up with a sweet job opportunity for people with disabilities searching for employment.

What You Need To Know Amy Castro plans to open a bakery and employ individuals with special abilities



She plans to make it a nonprofit



Castro said baking is something people of all abilities can do



She wants to employ and train kids with developmental disabilities, especially kids with Down Syndrome

Amy Castro has always enjoyed baking. For years, she’s been using her talents to make a living. And now she’s hoping to also provide job opportunities for those with special needs.

“I want people with developmental disabilities to be able to become as independent as possible, to have a job that they can be proud of and skills that they can build on,” Castro said.

Castro said baking is something people of all abilities can do. And she doesn’t want people with developmental disabilities to be overlooked.

“Too often they’re put in positions where they aren’t necessarily seen and they are capable of doing so much more if we give them the opportunity to do so,” she said.

That’s especially the case for Amy’s son Matthew.

He’s been baking since he was young and he even graduated from culinary school. He said he really enjoys making Oreo cakes.

Matthew said his favorite part is “probably the Oreos because Oreos are like my second favorite cookie.”

Baking is also a passion for Katie Malott. She enjoys making cookies, cakes and much more. She may not be the most experienced baker, but she catches on very quickly.

“First time doing it and it’s amazing,” Malott said.

In the next year and a half, Amy hopes to open her own coffee shop and bakery. She plans to make it a nonprofit to help those with special needs.

“The goal is to turn our sweet little idea into a great big shop where we can employ and train kids with developmental disabilities, especially kids with Down Syndrome so like I said they can have jobs that they are proud of,” Amy said.