Going to the movies has become a distant memory. But one theater in Ithaca is finally bringing people back through their doors. The halls of Cinemapolis in Ithaca have been quiet for many months, and now, that's changing.

"We wanted to get back into the movie business, and we wanted to do it in a way that everybody on the staff felt safe and everybody coming in to view the movies felt safe,” said Brett Bossard, executive director of Cinemapolis. “And this just felt like the best way to do that.”

For a fee, you can have your own private movie party in one of their theaters. You can bring as many as 30 guests with you, and you won't have to miss out on concessions. If you order ahead, candy, popcorn, and soda are all available.

"BYOB, bring your own Blu-ray. People are coming in they get to that to us a couple of days in advance so we can make sure everything works out for the projection," said Bossard.

He says many of the bookings have been birthday parties.

"A lot of folks they are coming up on their second COVID birthday,” he said.

That's why Adrienne Clay and Russell Rickford booked one for their daughter.

"We're celebrating our daughter's 13th birthday and we haven't really been able to do anything fun for her,” said Clay. “Her last birthday was just family, so this seemed like a great opportunity to have a little bit of fun with a small group of her friends and feel a little bit of normalcy again.”

"It’s one thing as adults for us to put our life on hold for a year or more, but it’s something else entirely for adolescents," said Rickford.

Cinemapolis also cleans theaters in between each viewing. It costs $250 to book a theater for two and half hours, but members get a discount.