SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Getting married is probably one of the most sacred and exciting moments of life, and couples are finding creative ways to tie the knot. That was especially the case for Timothy Evans and Savannah Althouse who got married at New Reid Park in Springfield. It was all made possible through the new Hitched Mobile Wedding Service.

What You Need To Know Hitched is a service that provides mobile weddings to Clark County couples



The service includes a brief ceremony, toast and other traditional elements of a wedding



The ceremonies are held in a decorated mobile trailer

“We were originally going to get married at the courthouse but this popped up and it’s different and we’re all about different and we don’t like to be the usual or the norm. It was a no-brainer,” said Evans.

Joyce Richard is the owner of Hitched. Hitched offers everything you need for a wedding including a mobile ceremony and other activities on the trailer.

“This is an alternative to a courthouse or elopement weddings,” said Richard. “I thought this way they have a nice decorated trailer to get nice photos in.”

The Evans were married with friends and family there to shower them with love. It’s an experience the bride and groom say they really enjoyed.

“It was very different, but very simple, and I liked it,” said Evans.

“It was very nice just to be able to get ahold of one person and just do it somewhere in the field with all our crazy kids running around,” said Althouse.

After the ceremony the couple went to the trailer to to have cupcakes. The couple stayed traditional with stuffing the cupcakes in each other’s faces.

“We got to have somewhere with our family and we weren’t going to have anything with our family at the courthouse because you’re only allowed a certain amount of people and obviously we have too many people,” said Althouse.

On the trailer, they also had a toast as a moment to commemorate their love and the next chapter of their life together. It’s been such an eventful day for the couple, that they were ready to call it a day.

“Go home and relax,” said Evans. “Everything else is going to be on a later date.”