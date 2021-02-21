It's no secret that Buffalo's love for the chicken wing is contagious.

The Western New York specialty is loved by people near and far.

Now, the original wing is being honored for the staple in American cuisine that it is.

New York Daily news released a list of 101 iconic American restaurant dishes.

Anchor Bar's wings are on the list!

It's among the Philly cheese steak, Chicago hot dog and Rochester's famous garbage plate.

The first plate of wings was served up at the Anchor Bar back in 1964.

They've been a finger licking part of Western New York culture ever since.