Music on Main Street is a summer tradition in Williamsville that has made for some fun Thursday nights. Now, some fans want to say "thank you" to the workers who made it possible.



A GoFundMe was created for the restaurant workers in the community.

Organizers say servers, dishwashers, cooks, and bartenders all helped make Music on Main nights special. These are also some of the people who have been most impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, losing much of their income.

Organizers understand more than just restaurant workers have struggled in the pandemic, but are asking those in the community to support the cause.

To donate, click here.