ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some restaurant owners in downtown Rochester are continuing to struggle because they are not allowed to offer in-person dining.

Jodi Johnson is the owner of the Cub Room on South Clinton Avenue. She says the last six weeks have been hard for her. She says she won't make enough money to pay the rent. She and other restaurant owners have signed a petition aimed at alerting Governor Cuomo of their concerns.

"It started getting passed around on social media and we're asking people to share it. We're asking people to sign it because it will get in front of; that's the thing, we need this information to get in front of the government's eyes," said Johnson.

Johnson says if they do get the chance to re-open their indoor dining, they will continue to follow the safety guidelines.