Bob Duffy, the president of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, is concerned that part of Monroe County has been designated a Yellow Zone.

Yellow Zone guidelines restrict gatherings to 25 people or less. Indoor and outdoor dining is permitted, but a maximum of four people will be allowed at each table. The state will test 20% of people inside schools every week.

What You Need To Know Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce president Duffy is hoping the community can work together to get out of the Yellow Zone



Yellow Zone guidelines restrict gatherings to 25 people or less, along with impacts on dining and education



Duffy stressed that the community needs to be vigilant, because he is concerned about small businesses



He says there's probably not going to be another ranking or assessment before Thanksgiving

Duffy is hoping the community can work together to get out of that Yellow Zone.

At the Rochester Skate Park Tuesday afternoon, there was a good crowd of young people skating, some of whom weren't wearing masks.

"I've gone there the last couple of nights. That place is packed with young people, probably in the same age range we're talking and I will tell you, I did not see one mask," said Duffy.

That has caused some concern from city and county leaders.

"Nobody means to be a spreader. It's young people, it's gatherings, it's parties. It’s not intentional, but if you get that many people in close proximity, I do think you open the opportunity to see these spreads continue," said Duffy.

Talking to reporters Tuesday, Duffy stressed that the community needs to be vigilant, because he is concerned about small businesses.

"Businesses cannot afford, cannot even begin to sustain themselves, with a second shutdown. I talked to a major restaurant in Rochester. They are very heavily capitalized. The owner said a shutdown a second time, they are going to go under," said Duffy.

Duffy says the Finger Lakes Region overall has done a good job of listening to science during the pandemic. He knows the new restrictions could impact restaurants even more, so he wants everyone to comply, so the area can get out of the Yellow Zone.

"Let's get out of yellow. Let's reverse this get back and I think we can do it. There's not going to be another ranking or assessment probably before Thanksgiving, so this category will probably go through November," said Duffy.