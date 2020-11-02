ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday morning, community leaders will gather to honor the victims of one of the darkest days in our Central Florida history, the Ocoee Massacre now 100 years ago.

It all started when a group of Black people tried to vote in the 1920 election.

One of the victims was a Black businessman, landowner and farmer July Perry of Ocoee who fought for Black voters' rights.

His friend Moses Norman tried to vote and was turned way. The two encouraged others to vote in the presidential election.

Last year, the city unveiled a plaque to honor Perry after he was lynched by a mob of white men in 1920 near downtown Orlando, sparking riots.

Black-owned buildings and homes in north Ocoee were burned, residents driven out of the city, with dozens killed.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law to include the 1920 massacre in African-American history instruction, as well as victims' names in museum exhibits and state parks.

On Monday at 10 a.m., Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, city commissioners and community leaders will gather to recognize the victims at the Orange County Regional History Center in downtown Orlando.

Descendants of the Black residents in West Orange County who were terrorized after exercising their right to vote in the 1920 elections have been invited to come.

This 100 year mark falls in a historic time in 2020 with our next presidential election on Tuesday.