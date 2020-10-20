OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Kissimmee Main Street is working with Advent Health for its Pink Out campaign. Certain restaurants in downtown are offering pink plate specials and proceeds from that will promote breast cancer research.

What You Need To Know A Kissimmee woman recalls when she first got breast cancer



Many restaurants are participating in the Pink Out campaign

Kissimmee resident Jacqueline Limones went through a double mastectomy years ago but she still gets emotional thinking about it.

She hopes Pink Out encourages more people to get checked.

“When I started, all my hair fell out from all over the place. My nails, my toenail came out, my tongue was so full of this white stuff. I looked like a monster. It’s hard,” Limones said. “Try to be there for a person, even if you just say a few positive words.”

Once customers order a pink plate, they can take a selfie photo and upload it using the hashtag #JoinPinkOutKissimmee for a chance to win a pink pack, a gift bag with pink goodies.

List of participating restaurants: