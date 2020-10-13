BUFFALO, N.Y. – The yearly Dining Out For Life event returns Tuesday, but this time the proceeds are going to restaurant owners.

Many restaurants face financial challenges during the pandemic.That's why Western New York's largest annual HIV fundraiser is giving back to restaurants during their time of need.

All proceeds from today's Dining Out For Life will go directly to the restaurants.

Normally a portion of the money goes to Evergreen Health's HIV prevention and treatment services.

This year, Key Bank is signing on as a sponsor and will match donations, dollar for dollar, to Evergreen Health up to $12,000 dollars.

In addition to getting takeout today, you're also encouraged to donate to Evergreen Health from today until the end of October.

Every donation will enter you into a drawing with prizes ranging from gift certificates to trips with included airfare.

For a full list of participating restaurants and donation information, click here.