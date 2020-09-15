BUFFALO, N.Y. –SUNY Buffalo State College is restarting a project that will fix up part of its neighborhood.

The college is working to redevelop 166 to 170 Dart Street, which is currently the city of Buffalo's auto impound lot.

City leaders came to an agreement with the college last year to redevelop the site next to campus, but that got put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now three development teams, Colby Development, McGuire Development, and Uniland Development, all have ideas for the lot.

All three proposals, though different, include athletic facilities for students. They also include plans to enhance the overall neighborhood.

"Our project is about incorporating Buffalo State and the Richardson Olmsted campus into a broader vision for the region,” said McGuire Development Company Development & Acquisitions VP Eric Ekman. “One that looks to a future involving job growth through advanced manufacturing and hardware development. And one that is connected to the surrounding community."

Buff State will now work to get public input. Once they choose a plan, it will have to be approved by the Common Council.