Belly dancing and swords may sound like an unlikely combination, but one local group puts the two together during workshops.

Hayti Dance is preparing for its virtual Halloween festival with an outdoor class.

The class was a hybrid with some participants in Butler Park and others taking part on Zoom.

As for the swords? They are common for the dancers.

"We use a lot of other props as well- canes, some more traditional ones to belly dance, but we also do fusion dances where we're using parasols, fans, all kinds of different props,” said Hayti Dance Instructor Bogdana Sokolov. “So it's just one of the props we're using for our dances."

The group has upcoming events with Music is Art and Doctors Without Borders.