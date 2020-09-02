OVIEDO, Fla. — Many of Paul Best’s happiest times were peddling down the open road on his bike. It was a passion of his that had gone back many decades.
However, Best was hit and killed in Oviedo while riding his bike on August 16. Oviedo police are calling it a hit-and-run.
Investigators were looking for a dark-colored truck. They found it, but no word on suspects or arrests.
- Paul Best was 76 years old and would ride his bike upwards of 50 miles every day.
- His favorite place to ride was the Black Hammock area in Oviedo.
- He was a Vietnam veteran. He taught elementary school, and was a principal, for many years in the Chicago area.
- He moved to Central Florida around six years ago, so he could ride his bike all year long.
- His friends are planning a charity ride to honor him. No set date yet on when that will happen.