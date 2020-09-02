OVIEDO, Fla. — Many of Paul Best’s happiest times were peddling down the open road on his bike. It was a passion of his that had gone back many decades.

However, Best was hit and killed in Oviedo while riding his bike on August 16. Oviedo police are calling it a hit-and-run.

Investigators were looking for a dark-colored truck. They found it, but no word on suspects or arrests.