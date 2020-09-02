OVIEDO, Fla. — Many of Paul Best’s happiest times were peddling down the open road on his bike. It was a passion of his that had gone back many decades. 

However, Best was hit and killed in Oviedo while riding his bike on August 16. Oviedo police are calling it a hit-and-run.

Investigators were looking for a dark-colored truck. They found it, but no word on suspects or arrests.  

  1. Paul Best was 76 years old and would ride his bike upwards of 50 miles every day. 

  2. His favorite place to ride was the Black Hammock area in Oviedo.  

  3. He was a Vietnam veteran. He taught elementary school, and was a principal, for many years in the Chicago area.   

  4. He moved to Central Florida around six years ago, so he could ride his bike all year long. 

  5. His friends are planning a charity ride to honor him. No set date yet on when that will happen.   ​