ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is celebrating the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom with a satellite march Friday evening.

What You Need To Know Commitment March at 5 p.m. Friday outside Orlando City Hall



Marchers to head down South Street and Division Avenue



Satellite marches happening across the country

The commitment march will coincide with the D.C. march, since many cannot attend that one because of coronavirus restrictions. Satellite marches are happening across the country Friday.

“We’re calling people to action,” said organizer Lawanna Gelzer, president of the Central Florida Chapter of the National Action Network. “We’re calling you to come, show, get your marching orders.”

“We’re in a climate in America today that people need to understand, police brutality is real,” she added. “You can see it in front of you.”

Gelzer says people only have to look three weeks ago to the killing of Salaythis Melvin. The 22-year-old man was running away when an Orange County deputy shot him in the back, claiming he thought Melvin was going to shoot him because he had a gun in his hand. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the use of force.

Melvin’s family has been invited to the march, according to Gelzer, as have other local families who lost loved ones at the hands of law enforcement.

Marchers will listen to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech before heading down South Street and Division Avenue.

The commitment march begins at 5 p.m. Friday outside Orlando City Hall. Attendees are asked to wear face coverings.