You've probably been hit with a robocall or two, or a hundred, right?

A Wyoming County woman received 465 of them. Now, Kim Salerno has some vindication.

After a five-year legal battle, a judge recently sided with her, awarding her a $232,000 judgment.

She said Credit One Bank in Nevada harassed her with robocalls for months. Salerno said the bank was trying to reach her boyfriend at the time, but she didn’t share the credit card with him, and she did not owe them money.

“At the time, I was working two jobs, couldn't get phone calls at the jobs, and my boyfriend was really sick at the hospital, so when I was getting the calls, I was constantly wanting to check my phone because he was sick and it was nonstop calls from them," Salerno said.

The case set the precedent that credit card companies must have your expressed consent before they robocall you, said attorney Kenneth Hiller. Just signing up for a credit card is not enough.

“The law needs to be strengthened because these robocallers have gone to great lengths to circumvent the law,” Hiller said.

If you are getting robocalls, be sure to track them. If you received 50 or more, you may have a case.

The standard penalty is $500 per unauthorized call.