We all know Buffalo loves its breweries, and pretty soon, there will be another one to check out.

First Line Brewing plans to hold its grand opening next Saturday and Sunday. It’s located at 4906 South Buffalo Street in Orchard Park, right near Armor Duells Road.

Believe it or not, this is the first craft brewery in Orchard Park. They've also recently added an outdoor beer garden as well.

The theme of the brewery is honoring those who served the country.

“We want to give back to our community. That's our whole premise at First Line is giving back to the local first responders and military who put their life on the line for our country,” said First Line Brewing Co-owner and Co-Founder Shane Stewart. “To be able to do that in our hometown makes us both very proud. We see a lot of people that we know and being able to give back to our town and bring more business and more things to do to Orchard Park is really important to both of us.”

Proceeds from your purchases will benefit a charity. Don't forget, if you go you'll need to follow COVID-19 regulations.