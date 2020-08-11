LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Another major road-widening project is set to begin near the Villages and this time it will mean the end of a decades-old bridge and possible changes to a historical downtown.

“We've gone through a lot,” said Lou Ventura, who has lived in the villages for almost 30 years.

“It's gonna be a problem for a while, but eventually it'll be great,” said Ventura.

The plan is to widen a 3-mile section of U.S. Highway 441, from Griffen Avenue to just past the historic section of Lady Lake. It's the final piece of the puzzle that will expand the entire highway to three lanes on both sides.

Bill Andrews began his business 30 years ago when U.S. Highway 441 was only a two-lane road. His golf cart business survived the first expansion, but now, 10 years later, he may take another hit.

“We're hoping that it goes fairly easy, but it'll still be a disruption,” said Andrews.

Meanwhile, historic buildings in downtown Lady Lake are already close to the road.

When the heavy machinery comes in, it will be a tight squeeze for sure. The $45-million project is expected to take three years to complete.

Officials from the Florida Department of Transportation say the project will include new sidewalks and bicycle lanes.​