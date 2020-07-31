Amazon is giving Grand Island a new incentive to approve its warehouse and distribution center there.

The company has offered the island $10 million in exchange for its approval of the $300 million site. The money would be paid into a trust in three equal installments only if approval is granted.

It must be used for community advancements. Developers have suggested road and bike trail improvements and a new community center.

This new offer comes only weeks after it was believed that Amazon would not be coming to Grand Island after all.