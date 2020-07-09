New details are being revealed about a group's plan to re-open Fantasy Island.

Empire Adventures held a News conference Thursday morning to announce it is in talks with banks and other investors to bring back the Grand Island theme park in time for its 60th anniversary in May 2021.

The group is led by local businessman Bill Baldwin, who says when he learned the park closed, he felt he needed to do something because of how much Fantasy Island means to the community.

"We don't want to do this halfway. We're doing this all the way, all or nothing. We have to do this because this is the reason," said Baldwin, Empire Adventures CEO.

In addition to investments from financial backers, the group has also launched a GoFundMe to help fund their proposal.