The Last Chance for Change protesters took a different route Monday to rally at the Texas Roadhouse in Dewitt.

Four protesters who work at the restaurant say the general manager won’t allow them to wear a Black Lives Matter mask or anything that supports the movement. One was sent home twice for wearing a mask with a fist on it.

The protesters spoke to a manager and held a sit-in for about 30 minutes after that. It’s an issue other businesses are responding to nationwide, including a Taco Bell in Ohio, where an employee was fired after wearing a Black Lives Matter mask.

A similar situation developed at Starbucks, where employees now have more options for what they wear. One protester who has been working at Texas Roadhouse for eight years says management should support them.

“It definitely makes me angry, because I feel like they don’t care about us. I feel like people of color are not cared about inside Texas Roadhouse, inside this restaurant,” said Jadasiah Cole, a Texas Roadhouse employee and protester.

A representative from Texas Roadhouse says the restaurant is not singling out any group, and it doesn't want to put anyone in a position of determining what message is OK and what is not.

Wearing a mask is part of the restaurant's dress code policy, but it can't have any messages on the mask. It can only be a solid mask or have the Texas Roadhouse logo on it. If employees don't have a mask, the representative says, they will be given one. If they refuse to take off the masks that are prohibited, they will be sent home without pay, but will not be fired.