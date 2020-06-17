OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida non-profit is trying to grow its services amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Access Community Awareness Center helps families in need apply for food stamps and get Medicaid among other things and it wants to open an office in Kissimmee.

It is currently only working out of an Orlando church but stated the need is demanding that it branches out.

Rafael Lopez, a retired doctor from Puerto Rico, started the organization after hitting rock bottom.

“I slept on the streets, I ate food from the trash cans … After being a millionaire, I lost every penny I had. And I became a homeless … That’s why I started creating this idea to participate and help others,” he said.