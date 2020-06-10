SANFORD, Fla. — While some protests across the country and in Central Florida have turned violent, one Seminole County city with a history of racial tension has remained calm.

What You Need To Know Sanford Pastor Cubit Malone says communication is key Sanford saw calm protests during the death of Trayvon Martin

In a time when so many are calling for change, Sanford Pastor Cubit Malone says people in his congregation are turning to religion.

Back in 2012 when people filled the streets of Sanford calling for an arrest of George Zimmerman after the death of Trayvon Martin, protests remained peaceful.

The pastor believes what has prevented violent protests then, and now, is communication between the leaders of black and white churches and pastors urging peace in the community.