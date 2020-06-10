DELAND, Fla. — After peaceful protesters in DeLand took over the streets several times in the last week, disrupting traffic and businesses trying to stay open, city officials say they want to work more closely with protest organizers going forward.

What You Need To Know Protests prevented customers from going into businesses



City hopes for a workaround for future protests

In DeLand, Downtown Goldsmith Jewelry and Engraving is buzzing with customers. It is exactly what owner Jessie Czerok has been waiting for.

“People are wanting to get out and do some shopping,” said Czerok.

However, that was not the case last week when protesters speaking out about the death of George Floyd spilled onto Woodland Boulevard, causing police to shut the street down for safety.

In fact, several businesses did not open up until the protesting was over. It was something city officials say they did not expect.

“We didn’t really have any indication that they were going to be as big as they were size, scale, scope,” said Mike Grebosz, the assistant city manager for DeLand.

That is why now, they hope to work with organizers of any protest as far in advance as possible.

“If we knew it was in a certain area, we can then plan to maybe close it off in advance (and) give business owners notice they are aware what access may have some issues and things like that. So it’s a good thing to be on the same page more so than anything else,” said Grebosz.



At a certain point, the city manager said having so many people spontaneously gather in that tight area becomes a safety issue. He hopes next time the city can help protesters stay in a safer space, like a park.

“We have two state roadways running through our town so when you are talking about transportation and logistics and even just access to businesses for just normal operating business, to keep them off the roads would be ideal," said Grebosz.

As for Czerok, she stands with other business owners who are proud to see these demonstrations happening in DeLand, but hopes she can still keep her small business running in the meantime.

“We do firmly agree with what the protests have been about so we are supportive in that way, we just want to get back to business as usual,” said Czerok.

Organizers of last Wednesday’s protest told Spectrum News 13 they do have plans for another demonstration, however the city of DeLand says it has not heard anything about it yet. ​