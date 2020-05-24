Bauman's Farm market on Five Mile Line Road in the town of Penfield was packed Saturday with shoppers soaking up the sun this holiday weekend.

People stuck at home are looking for hobbies to keep busy, and gardening has been a popular choice.

One shopper said he saw people social distancing appropriately.

"I think everyone has been pretty good, everyone's got their masks on I think,” said Hunter Tando of Webster. “You know, you get those weird people that don't wear them, you give them a weird look to put their mask on."