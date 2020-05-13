The slush from the weekend snow may be gone, but a cool Spring tradition in the Rochester-area slushes on.

Casa Larga Vineyards and Winery of Fairport is offering wine slushies for pickup at its Fairport vineyard.

They are also delivering the drinks within 15 miles of the winery for those used to pickups this time of year during the Lilac Festival.

"We've had such great support from the community and we appreciate that," Casa Larga Director of Marketing Andrea Colaruotolo O'Neill says. "We feel very strongly here that once everything starts to come out of the closed period, the best thing is to support local, because that's going to get our community, and our economy, back going quickest."

Casa Larga curbside pickup is available Monday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. from Turk Hill Road in Fairport.