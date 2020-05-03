The Hertel Business Association launched a new campaign to help struggling businesses.

The campaign is called North Buffalo Strong, and people can purchase a yard sign or car sticker. All of the money will help businesses pay bills, such as insurance or internet during the coronavirus pandemic.

The President of the HBA, Judy Porto-Fiorella, says there are around 50 businesses in their association and about half of them are closed during the pandemic, while the other half are operating on a limited basis.

She says this is meant to keep businesses afloat during this time.

"Being able to help these businesses with some of their small bills is going to be astronomical just for them alone,” said Fiorella. “And you know what, Hertel, North Buffalo is a very strong community and we need to keep it strong and alive."

Shop owners just need to fill out an online application, upload a bill and then the HBA will use a lottery system to choose the recipients. The application is open to all businesses in North Buffalo, not just those who have a membership to the HBA.

Payouts will happen on a weekly basis as sign sales continue to come in.

Fiorella says in just one week, they've already sold around 100 signs. They expect the first round of signs to come in Wednesday. You can buy them online here.

People will be able to pick up their signs at Daisy's Dog House, but there are also delivery options.