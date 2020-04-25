It’s been five weeks since the Little Theatre in Rochester had to close because of COVID-19 mandated closures, but now it's back in business and serving the community a little differently.

Still unable to show films, the Little Theatre has turned itself into a curbside popcorn stand.

"It means a lot that 100 people so far have bought for today. It shows that Rochester loves the Little and we love Rochester," said Little Theatre GM Derrick Reese.

Julie Kleinhans was one of the first customers to get her popcorn.

"It is a slight return to normal. Rochester locals know that little has the best popcorn in the city so I'm actually excited to eat this popcorn," said Kleinhans.

Lindsey Csati says it's also a favorite of hers.

"I think any little business in any way we can kind of give back and make sure we are supporting them and doing whatever we can to keep these businesses afloat," said Csati.

It's customers like these that inspire Reese to keep this going.

"It's worth it to do this and we'll do it again next week and we're thinking of offering more products like wine and beer," said Reese.

The theatre is also offering movies to rent online, but Reese says he can't wait to fully reopen.

"It does feel even longer but it's going to be awhile to come back and we are looking forward to the day and members of the community can come see some good movies," said Reese.

Details on ordering popcorn can be found on the businesses website.