SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A construction project that has been years in the making is now nearing the end as the city of Sanford has begun the final portion of its Riverwalk Expansion.

This phase of the project started in 2018, which includes the new sea wall. Now, crews will extend the walkway to County Road 15 where it will connect with a county trail.

West Seminole Boulevard is now closed so crews can add roundabouts and raised cross walks. They will also landscape and install decorative lighting.

The improvements going on now, including the finished sea wall, cost nearly $30 million and it is expected to be finished in under a year and a half.

Eventually, the Sanford Riverwalk trail will connect with others to create a loop around Lake Monroe.