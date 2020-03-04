Rochester is home to one of the oldest continuously active art groups in the United States. The Rochester Art Club was founded in 1877.

Selected artists in the Rochester Art Club are showcasing their latest work in the "2020 Signature Member Art Exhibition" at the Mill Art Center & Gallery in Honeoye Falls.

The Rochester Art Club is one of the oldest continuously active art groups in the country. It was founded in 1877. Live 🎥from the Mill Art Center in Honeoye Falls with the 2020 Signature Member Art Exhibition. #YourMorningRochester @SPECNewsROC #ART #roc pic.twitter.com/1VhFJ2Jdmi — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 4, 2020

Suzi Zefting-Kuhn and Nancy Lane are RAC Signature Artists.

"We have a fabulous art community. I bring in national artists every year to do workshops and they rave about our community. They travel all over the country and they don't see anything like it anywhere else," said Zefting-Kuhn.

The Rochester Art Club 2020 Signature Member Exhibition is in the gallery at the Mill Art Center & Gallery for the first time. The gallery is located on the second floor of the Rabbit Room along Honeoye Creek in the historic Lower Mill building that dates back to 1874. The Mill Art Center hosts six art shows a year and holds art classes and workshops.

Amazing! This is fine art by some of the best Rochester artists. The Rochester Art Club 2020 Signature Art Exhibition is at the Mill Art Center and Gallery in Honeoye Falls through April 3. Opening reception Thursday 5:30-7. @SPECNewsROC #art pic.twitter.com/yiSMVHyv1E — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 4, 2020

“We are in this great little town of Honeoye Falls and it is wonderful. We are thrilled the Rochester Art Club chose us for the Members Art Exhibition,” said Kathryn Bevier of the Mill Art Center & Gallery.

"Isn't it beautiful? I was so excited to get the opportunity to get the show here for the first time and as you can see the art looks great on these walls," said Lane. "An old historic club in a historic building — the club was founded three years after this building was built. We really pride ourselves on working from life. I paint from live models and I paint outdoors, as do many of our members. We study with these national painters and we really try to become better and better. We take our craft very seriously."

This is a pastel by Rochester Art Club Signature Artist Suzi Zefting-Kuhn. Wow! #art @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/A6kt11HDXt — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 4, 2020

"We are mostly realists in this club so it has been a revival of that. The Signature Members of the Rochester Art Club are the best of the Rochester Art Club," said Zefting-Kuhn.

The Signature Member Art Exhibition continues through April 3 at the Mill Art Center & Gallery located at 61 North Main Street in Honeoye Falls. The exhibit is free and most of the artwork is for sale.