KISSIMMEE, Fla. — For more than 75 years, Osceola County has celebrated rodeo action and tradition in Kissimmee.

And some of the biggest rodeo ambassadors at the Silver Spurs Rodeo are those crowned as Junior, Little, and Miss Silver Spurs.

This is the pageant’s 60th year and rodeo queens from all over participated in the Silver Spurs Rodeo parade hosted in St. Cloud.

“It’s not just a beauty pageant and this year is actually the 60th year so it’s really important to us.” said Makenzie Conner who was crowned Miss Silver Spurs 2019. “And in the pageant we are judged not only on our stage presence but as well as horsemanship, personality. Literally everything you can think of. So they want the whole package for the Miss. Silver Spurs court.”

The parade is meant to kick off the rodeo being in town. The rodeo starts Friday night at 7:30 p.m. inside the Osceola Heritage Park. Visit the event’s website for ticket information .

