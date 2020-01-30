Construction is underway for an international plaza coming to the North Clinton neighborhood in Rochester, and the city is trying to get residents excited.

Interested residents and potential vendors gathered in the Avenue D Rec Center Wednesday night, to hear the latest on La Marketa.

“It’s really more of a spot where entrepreneurs in the neighborhood can get a business started, and hopefully it’ll be a draw to bring people on North Clinton," said James Farr, director of the Public Market.

The international plaza will be a Latin-themed market and event space on North Clinton Avenue where tent space can be rented for as little as $15 a day.

“People can get in there, and hopefully people can get started there and then maybe move to a brick and mortar somewhere else on the avenue or in the city.” Farr said.

This is a great opportunity for residents like Victor Molina III, who would like to get into his own business of selling food.

“I sell food. I’m good at food and good food makes me happy, and makes other people happy,” Molina said.

There will also be kiosks and other permanent structures as well. And that’s what Jeffrey Appleberry has his eye on, hoping to re-open a salon after returning from furthering his education.

“I’ve been doing this for over 28 years, and just working with the community, I just like making people feel good. That’s my whole thing," Appleberry said.

It’s not just about business, but reinvigorating the North Clinton neighborhood, and celebrating all the exciting culture that area has to offer.

“It’s important to me because it’s part of the community, and is a great showcase of the diversity we have in this part of the city,” Molina said.

People can apply to become a vendor by emailing pmarket@cityofrochester.org.

La Marketa is set to open this fall, and would be open Thursday evenings and Sunday afternoons.

More meetings will be held on a monthly basis through May: