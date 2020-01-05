Before yesterday’s Bills playoff game, fans were able to show how much they believed in the team.

It was painting with a twist, Bills-style in West Seneca.

People had a few drinks and painted signs. If you missed the event, don't worry. Painting with a Twist offers family friendly and adult only classes at its three locations in Western New York.

"We have a lot of Buffalo paintings on the calendar for this month. Very optimistic…I think everybody is," said Painting with a Twist Studio Manager Christy Grupka.

