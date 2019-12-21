TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa will be laying to rest a local hero as funeral services are being held for Mohammed "Mo" Sameh Haitham, the U.S. Navy sailor who died trying to stop a shooter at the Naval Air Station Pensacola earlier this month.

It will be an emotional day for not just Haitham's family and friends, but also for the St. Petersburg community and those who knew him at the base.

On December 21, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, 21, of the Royal Saudi Air Force, shot and killed three people, including the 19-year-old St. Petersburg native, during an attack, according to investigators.

Alshamrani, who was killed in the attack at a classroom building Friday, was undergoing flight training at Pensacola, where members of foreign militaries routinely receive instruction.

While the shooting has not yet been called an act of terrorism, it was discovered that in the days following Haitham was a hero who died trying to save other people.

He ran toward the shooter instead of away.

But he was not the only one who died as two other men also died heroes that day.

Haitham was eager to graduate from his flight-training program at the base in a few weeks.

Since the shooting, vigils have been held around the Bay area to honor his life and remember him.

He was a track star at Lakewood High School and hundreds gathered there on Monday, including his mom who shared more about her son's legacy.

"He pushed himself to greatness. And I’m proud of that. I’m proud to say that is my son. I’m so proud," said Evelyn Brady.

On Friday night, a viewing was held for Haitham .

On Saturday, funeral services begin at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg.